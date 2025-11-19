Venkatesh Iyer indicates rejoining KKR, drops massive hint ahead of IPL 2026 auction Venkatesh Iyer hopes to return to KKR after being released ahead of IPL 2026. Grateful for the franchise’s trust, he says he’s ready to contribute with batting, bowling and leadership for any team. However, he is mentally ready to join any other team and contribute.

Kolkata:

Venkatesh Iyer has expressed his desire to reunite with the Kolkata Knight Riders in future IPL seasons, despite being released by the franchise ahead of the 2026 campaign. The all-rounder, who was one of the most talked-about signings in the 2025 auction when KKR purchased him for Rs 23.75 crore, said he remains grateful for the trust the franchise placed in him and hopes to continue the association.

KKR released several high-profile players as part of their restructuring plans for the upcoming season. Along with Iyer, the list featured Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The decision to release such experienced and impactful names surprised many, but Iyer insisted that his memories with the franchise remain special, but indicated that there’s a chance for him to reunite with the franchise.

“I have been in conversation with KKR. To be honest, it did not come as a surprise that I was released. But I am still in touch with Abhishek Nayar, who happens to be my coach as well. We are all looking forward to the auction, and let’s see what happens,” Venkatesh told CricTracker.

Still want to play for KKR: Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer also highlighted that he is open to playing for any of the other nine teams in the league if a return to KKR does not work out. He emphasised that his contribution goes beyond batting and bowling, and that he is prepared to offer leadership inputs wherever needed.

“For players like us, it's the opportunity to play in the IPL. It doesn't matter which team I play for. I will put my best foot forward. If I have to ask my heart, I would still want to play for KKR. I won one championship with KKR. I want to continue the legacy. I want to bring more glory to KKR. Because they have shown so much faith in me.

“If not KKR, then anywhere else. Everyone knows that wherever I go, I will look to give my best. Not just in terms of my batting or bowling, but also, I can contribute in terms of leadership and suggestions to the captain,” he added.

Since making his IPL debut, Iyer has featured in 62 matches, scoring 1,468 runs at an average of 29.96 and a strike rate of 137.32. His record includes 12 half-centuries and a memorable century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. With the ball, he has taken three wickets, conceding 143 runs at an average of 47.67.