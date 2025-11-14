Varun Chakravarthy named new Tamil Nadu captain for SMAT Varun Chakravarthy has been named Tamil Nadu captain for the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning November 26, with Narayan Jagadeesan as vice-captain. The spinner replaces Shahrukh Khan as Tamil Nadu open against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad.

Chennai:

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the upcoming 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marking his first leadership role in competitive cricket. The tournament begins on November 26, with Tamil Nadu set to open their campaign against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. Keeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has been appointed vice-captain of the side.

Chakravarthy’s appointment comes on the back of an impressive run in India’s recent T20I series win in Australia, where he picked up five wickets across three matches. Known for his control and variation, the 33-year-old has been a consistent performer for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His elevation to captaincy signals the selectors’ confidence in his tactical acumen and calm temperament.

He replaces M Shahrukh Khan at the helm of things, with the selectors opting for a fresh approach. Chakravarthy was preferred ahead of experienced campaigners R Sai Kishore and Jagadeesan, both of whom have led Tamil Nadu in the past.

The Tamil Nadu squad also features seasoned left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who brings depth and experience to the bowling lineup. He will be supported by promising fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh. The spin department remains one of the team’s strongest areas, with Sai Kishore and M Siddharth expected to play key roles alongside the new skipper.

Tamil Nadu’s tough start in Ranji

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu have had a challenging season in the Ranji Trophy so far, sitting sixth in their group after two losses and two draws from four games. However, the shorter format presents an opportunity for a turnaround, as the side looks to replicate its past success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a tournament it has won multiple times.

Placed in Elite Group D, Tamil Nadu will face tough competition from teams like Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Saurashtra.

Tamil Nadu squad: Varun Chakravarthy (captain), Narayan Jagadeesan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Tushar Raheja (wicketkeeper), VP Amit Sathvik, Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Shivam Singh, R Sai Kishore, M Siddarth, T Natarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, A Esakkimuthu, R Sonu Yadav, R Silambarasan, S Rithik Easwaran (wicketkeeper).