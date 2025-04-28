Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history in IPL 2025, surpasses Jos Buttler in major Rajasthan Royals record Vaibhav Suryavanshi created a few records en route to his jaw-dropping half-century in the Rajasthan Royals clash against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025. Suryavanshi has surpassed Jos Buttler in another major record for the Royals.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has created history in the Indian Premier League 2025. Suryavnashi, who made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants a little more than a week ago, slammed a jaw-dropping fifty in the clash against Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 28.

Suryavanshi hit a 17-ball fifty as he unleashed his carnage in the clash against the Titans. At 14y and 32d, the youngster has created history as he has become the youngest-ever player to hit a half-century in the history of IPL.

Suryvanshi has hit the fastest fifty of the season with his jaw-dropping effort coming off only 17 deliveries. His half-ton is also the second quickest by any Rajasthan Royals batter in the Indian cash-rich league. The fastest fifty for the Royals belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose 13-ball half-ton is also the quickest fifty in the tournament's history.

Suryavanshi's 17-ball effort leapfrogs Jos Buttler's 18-ball fifty for the Royals in 2018 against Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Notably, Suryavanshi went on to break a massive record in T20 cricket and IPL too. Suryavanshi has hit the fastest century by an Indian player in the history of IPL, as he slammed a hundred off only 35 balls. The previous record belonged to Yusuf Pathan, who had hit a century off 37 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2010, even before Suryavanshi was born.

Fastest centuries in IPL history:

30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

35 Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT Jaipur 2024

37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai 2010

38 David Miller PBKS vs RCB Mohali 2013

Suryavanshi has also become the youngest-ever cricketer to hit a hundred in the history of T20 cricket. At 14y and 32d, he broke the previous record held by Vijay Zol, who was 18y and 118d old when he hit a ton for Maharashtra against Mumbai in 2013.

Youngest to score a T20 century:

14y 32d Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT 2024

18y 118d Vijay Zol Maharahtra vs Mumbai 2013

18y 179d Pervez Hossain Emon Barishal vs Rajshahi 2020

187 280d Gustav McKeon France vs Switzerland 2022