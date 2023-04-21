Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after DC vs KKR game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Points table after DC vs KKR game

The Indian Premier League 2023 witnessed its first ever weekday double header on Thursday with four teams having a go at each other. In the afternoon contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore locked horns against Punjab Kings at Mohali, while Delhi Capitals took Kolkata Knight Riders in the evening game at the national capital. Notably, there are some notable changes to the points table and the orange and purple cap holders after the contests.

RCB make jump, PBKS go down

After RCB's victory over Punjab Kings, Faf du-Plessis side has made a jump in the standings. They have gone up from 8th position to 5th with 3 wins in 6 outings. Meanwhile, their opponents, PBKS have lost a couple off placed and go down from 5th to 7th.

DC remainon bottom, KKR go down too

Despite securing their first win of the season against Nitish Rana's KKR, David Warner-led DC is still placed at bottom of the table with 2 points from 6 outings. KKR too have lost a place after the defeat and have gone to 8th from the 7th place.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Rajasthan Royals - 6 (Matches), 4 (Won), 1.043 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 6 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.709 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings- 5 (Matches), 3 (Won), 0.265 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 5 (Matches), 3 (Won), 0.192 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.068 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 5 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.164 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings - 6 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.298 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders- 6 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.214 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.798 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 5 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.183 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange cap?

The orange cap is held by RCB's Faf du Plessis, who starred in his team's game against PBKS. Faf has 343 runs in 6 innings. He is followed by DC skipper David Warner on second, while Virat Kohli holds the third spot.

Who has the Purple cap?

For his brilliant 4-wicket haul in the game against PBKS, Mohammed Siraj now holds the Purple cap. He has taken 12 wickets, 1 more than Mark Wood and Yuzvendra Chahal, who follow him in the tally.

