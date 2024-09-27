UP Police denies assault of Bangladeshi fan during IND vs BAN 2nd Test in Kanpur, claims he fell ill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Bangladeshi supporter in distress.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has denied the alleged assault of a Bangladeshi fan, said to be named Tiger Roby, during Day 1 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match in Kanpur. The incident was first suspected to be of heckling after the fan indicated being involved in an altercation.

Roby was in Stand C at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Day 1 of the Test match and was carried out of the venue in distress. He had indicated being punched in his abdomen during the quarrel. But after being taken to a hospital, he claimed that he had felt unwell and was assisted by the police.

"I fell ill and the police brought me to the hospital. Now I am feeling much better. My name is Roby and I have come from Bangladesh," he stated in a short video clip as quoted by news agency PTI.

UP Police's Assistant Police Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Pandey has also claimed that the fan was not assaulted and fell ill. "During the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh in Green Park Kanpur, a spectator named Tiger suddenly fell ill in front of the media centre and he suddenly collapsed. On seeing this, the on-spot policemen, with the help of the medical team present there, took him to the medical camp in the stadium for treatment. He was treated there," the officer said in a video.

"At present, he is healthy and fine. A liaison officer has also been assigned to him so that in case of any inconvenience, immediate treatment or other assistance can be provided to him. No incident of assault has been found with him," he added.

Earlier an official of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association had said that the fan was 'wincing in pain' when he came out of the stands. "As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official had said.

The first day of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test was curtailed as rain forced early stumps. Only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day with Bangladesh being in some trouble at 107/3. The Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first and went with three seamers on the black soil pitch. Both the moves came as a bit of a surprise but the Indians would not be worried about where they are at the end of the day.

Akash Deep struck twice to get the wickets of openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, while Ravi Ashwin removed captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mushfiqur Rahim is at the crease alongside Mominul at the stumps.