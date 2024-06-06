Uganda's oldest player Frank Nsubuga registers most economical spell in T20 World Cup 2024 history

Follow us on Image Source : UGANDA CRICKET Frank Nsubuga, the 43-year-old, was sensational for Uganda in his side's encounter against Papua New Guinea

After missing out on playing Uganda's maiden T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan, the 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, the oldest player in the 2024 edition of the competition, registered his name in the record books for more reasons than one on Wednesday, June 5 in his side's clash against Papua New Guinea. Nsubuga became the second oldest player in history to feature in a playing XI in the T20 World Cup after Hong Kong's Ryan Campbell, who featured in the 2016 edition at 44 years of age.

To make his day better, Nsubuga starred in Uganda's show with the ball to attain the most economical spell (full four overs) in T20 World Cup history as the off-spinner took 2/4 in his miserly show against PNG on a slow wicket at the Providence Stadium. Nsubuga surpassed Anrich Nortje's figures of 4/7, which he achieved a few days ago against Sri Lanka in New York.

Most economical spell in T20 World Cup

2/4 (4 overs) - Frank Nsubuga (Uganda) vs PNG, Guyana 2024

4/7 (4 overs) - Anrich Nortje (South Africa) vs SL, New York 2024

6/8 - Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe, Hambantota 2012

1/8 - Mahmudullah (Bangladesh) vs AFG

3/8 - Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) vs UAE, Geelong 2022

Apart from Nsubuga, Alpesh Ramjani, Cosman Kyewuta and Juma Miyahgi also picked a brace each as Uganda bowled out PNG for just 77. It seemed like 78 won't be enough for PNG to defend but three wickets in first 13 balls did send shivers in the Uganda camp. However, a test-match like defence and gameplan from Riazat Ali, who came under the scanner for his 34-ball 11 against Afghanistan, came handy this time around given the required rate was never the problem.

Ali scored 33 from 56 and a little help Miyagi with the bat was enough as Uganda chased down the total with 10 balls remaining.