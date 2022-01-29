U19 World Cup 2022: Australia outclass Pakistan to reach Super League semi-final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET AUSTRALIA File photo of Australia U19 cricket team.

Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller helped Australia to 276 for 7 from 50 their overs.

Australia will now face the winner of the final Super League quarter-final between India and BAN.

Australia has become the third side into the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League semi-finals with a comprehensive win over Pakistan.

They joined England and Afghanistan in the final four with a 119-run success on a day where batting first was the order of the day.

The United Arab Emirates set a target beyond hosts West Indies on their way to a Plate semi-final success, while Uganda registered a 35-run win in the Plate play-off semi-finals against Papua New Guinea. Australia booked their place in the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League semi-finals with a 119-run win over Pakistan thanks to some fine top-order batting.

Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller, as well as 47 from Campbell Kellaway, helped Australia to 276 for 7 from their 50 overs and that proved far too much for Pakistan in Antigua. Barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket, Pakistan was always behind in their chase and eventually crumbled to 157 all out with the wickets shared among the Australian bowlers.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field, but soon regretted that decision as Kellaway and Wylie (71) put on 86 for the first wicket. Kellaway was stumped off the bowling of Qasim Akram (3-40), but that just brought Miller to the crease and he accelerated the run-rate on his way to 64.

Their stand of 101 was brought to an end by Awais Ali, who had Wylie bowled, with Miller following soon after to leave Australia 203 for three with just under ten overs remaining.

Skipper Cooper Connolly chipped in with 33 and William Salzmann cracked a quickfire 25 off 14 balls from No.7 to set a competitive target.

It soon became clear that it would be well beyond Pakistan, with Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan both caught behind to leave their side 27 for two in the fifth over.

Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) started to rebuild before the latter was bowled by Salzmann (3-37), and the wickets fell at regular intervals from then on.

Australia will now face the winner of the final Super League quarter-final between India and defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday.

