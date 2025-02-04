Trisha Gongadi and India's other U19 Women's T20 World Cup champions receive grand welcome in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI SCREEN GRAB Trisha Gongadi

Fresh from their U19 T20 World Cup win, India women received a grand welcome in Hyderabad. Fans turned up in numbers on Tuesday, February 4th, to hail the team after their triumphant win in the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

It is interesting to note that the side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, clinching the title for the second consecutive time, defeating South Africa in the summit clash of the tournament. After the Reyneke-led side was limited to a score of 82 runs in the first innings, India managed to pull off a comfortable run chase.

Gongadi Trisha was the star of the show for India in the final with a knock of 44* runs and a spell consisting of three wickets. Her all-round performance ensured the win for the Indian team. Welcomed with pride in Hyderabad, Trisha came forward and talked about how special of a moment it was for her to win the title.

"It's a special moment for me- winning the World Cup, that too twice, and being the Player of the Tournament. I started playing cricket because of my dad. I wouldn't be here without my parents. I would like to dedicate the 100 runs to them. Indian cricketer Mithali Raj is my idol," she told ANI. Throughout the competition, Gongadi Trisha was a star performer for India U19, consistently scoring runs and taking wickets; she managed to bag the Player of the Tournament award as well.

Speaking of her performance, strength and conditioning coach at BCCI, Mantravadi Shalini, took centre stage and reflected on Trisha’s showings throughout the tournament. "It's not surprising. We always expected Trisha to do well. I know her from a young age. This time it was special because she was the highest run-getter. We are very proud of her,” Shalini said.