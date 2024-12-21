'Travis Head is in form of his life, hard to contain him': Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Australian star

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Australia's star batter Travis Head for the way he has improved over the past three years.

Head has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he has piled up 409 runs at a whopping average of 81.80. The second best is India's KL Rahul, who has 235 runs. The Southpaw has slammed two centuries and an 89 and was pivotal in handing India a drubbing in the Adelaide Pink-ball Test.

Shastri heaped praise on Head. "I think he (Head) is very smart. From what I saw of him three years ago, he has improved immensely. Especially with the way he plays the short ball. He's prepared to leave it. He has learned to leave it well at times," Shastri said on the ICC Review.

It is no secret that Head faced difficulties on short balls but Shastri believes he has done well to play that too now. "It's not a big shot all the time off a short delivery angled at his armpits or something. He's prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots. And if it is middle, middle and off, then he hits it in front of square as well," Shastri said.

He added that Head is currently in the form of his life. "He picks up length very well. That's one of his great strengths. And he has a flashing blade for the offside. So he's a hard man to contain. And he's in the form of his life.

Shastri even made a point that Head gives a headache to India and the team would be looking for balms. "Because his new surname is Travis Head'ache'," Shastri said.

"They are looking for balms in India. For foot problems, ankle problems (and) even a headache they are looking for a balm. He is ideal for that."

Head has dominated the Indian bowlers and has also found a way to play the mostly unplayable Jasprit Bumrah. "We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot. It was in many ways a little bit on the up, off a good delivery, decent delivery. It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form," said Shastri.

"He went on to show exactly that (clear mind). And the thing with him is there's no, his mindset is very clear. There's no clouded mindset. He's very clear about the situation. This is my strength.

"I am going to play in that fashion. Yes, I will watch the state of the game. I might shift from fourth gear to third gear. But I will always be in third and fourth gear once I get my eye on," Shastri added.