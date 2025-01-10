Travis Head an option to open in Test series against Sri Lanka, says chief selector selector Bailey

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head.

Cricket Australia's chief selector George Bailey has stated that Travis Head could be seen opening the innings for Australia in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

After confirming their place in the World Test Championship 2025 final, the Aussies are gearing up to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, which is mostly a dead rubber for them now.

Head has previously opened in the sub-continent as he played at the top in the 2023 tour of India when he replaced injured David Warner. Head had made 223 runs at and average of 55.75 in five innings on that tour.

"Trav's an option (to open). We've got a number of options and there's been a few preliminary discussions around where that may land, and that may depend on the makeup of that first XI," Bailey told cricket.com.au.

"I think (head coach) Andrew (McDonald,) and (stand-in captain) Steve (Smith) will settle on that in due course, once we hit Sri Lanka," he added.

Meanwhile, Bailey heaped praise on Konstas saying that the youngster is a quick learner. "What we have seen is he's (Konstas) a quick learner. (He) absorbs a lot of information," Bailey said.

"So (we're) expecting him to get to get a lot out of it. I know from his spin play in Australia, and the opportunities he's (had) in different parts of the world, we think he's got a game that's well suited, and a technique that can stand up.

"But that's one of the exciting things about this tour – we will learn a bit more about his game in different conditions to what he's just faced in Australia," he added.

Bailey also opened up on Nathan McSweeney's exclusion from the last two Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series, saying that McSweeney is in the scheme of things and is a long-term prospect in the format.

"We still view (McSweeney) as a great Test prospect and a long-term Test prospect. I think at times when someone is left out of a team or squad, there's a view that they fall out of favour, or down the pecking order, but that wasn't the case with Nathan," said Bailey.

"I think it shows the character and the sort of person he is, the way he responded and spoke so well about (being dropped) publicly pretty soon after it happened," he added.

Skipper Pat Cummins will be missing the series as he expects his second child and is also in doubt for the Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury. Injured Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh are also not part of the squad that will be led by Steve Smith.

The Test series will begin with the first game from January 29 onwards. The second match will take place from February 6 onwards. Both the matches will take place at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Australia squad for Sri Lanka tour:

Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.