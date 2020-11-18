They had put huge stakes on him: Aakash Chopra tags Aaron Finch as the biggest disappointment for RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Aaron Finch in IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a disappointing end to their IPL 2020 campaign as the Virat Kohli-led side suffered four consecutive defeats before suffering a six-wicket drubbing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator.

The Bangalore franchise missed out on the chance to lift maiden IPL title yet again, leaving their fans disheartened this time too. Despite being equipped with a star-studded squad, RCB have often been criticized for not laying hands on the silverware.

Kohli's brigade had the likes of Isuru Udana, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal for the recently-concluded IPL season. While a few delivered, some endured a woeful season.

Reacting to RCB's underwhelming season, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra tagged Australia's Aaron Finch as the biggest disappointment for the franchise. Finch, who was bought by RCB for a hefty sum of INR 4.40 crore, managed to score only 268 runs in 12 games, failing to deliver at the top with Padikkal.

"Aaron Finch was the biggest disappointment for RCB this season. They had put huge stakes on him and stuck with him for a long time as well. You expect the Finch hitting from him,” Chopra said in a video shared by him.

“He got a whole lot of chances to bat. So no one can say that he played in this team and was not given the chances. You can say that for Moeen Ali, that he was in and out of the team but Aaron Finch played all the matches, I mean he played 10-12 matches at the start."

Unlike Finch, his opening partner Padikkal had a great season with the bat. The youngster scored 473 runs in 15 games including five half-centuries and also bagged the Emerging Player of the Season award.

"You had more expectations from Aaron Finch. Because imagine if Devdutt Padikkal was playing well from one side and Aaron Finch had been playing well, then the pressure and responsibility would have been less on Virat and AB de Villiers," Chopra added.