T20 World Cup 2024 final: India, South Africa and the history that is at stake

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and South Africa up against each other for final dance in T20 WC 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 final: Seven months after they came agonizingly close to winning the ODI World Cup, India are into the final of another global tournament. It makes the eyebrows up to see a team so dominant in almost every ICC tournament since 2011, not have won a title in the last 11 years.

Their opponents know the pain probably more. The 1992 World Cup semifinal against England broke their hearts for the first time. Then came the 1999, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2023. Only one thing remained in common - South Africa's failure to cross the semis.

Many labelled them "chokers" and some have started to do the same for India. But what is not known well is India's ability to reach the knockouts almost every time. Australia have reached into the knockouts only once in T20 World Cups after 2014 and India failed to reach there only once in this period. Tells you the flip campaigns but also flip fortunes. The only time Australia made it to the knockouts in T20 WC after 2014 was in 2021 when they took the trophy home.

For South Africa, this is their first men's final in World Cups and they find themselves in uncharted territory now. They are where none of their predecessors have ever reached. Not that South Africa were not good enough to play finals before, but it is due to some choking and some brilliance by the opposition that they have not been here. They have a direct shot at a title now. The only ICC Silverware South Africa have with them is the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, previously known as the Knockout Cup.

For India, this could well end the wait of more than a billion. This could heal the hearts to an extent of the ODI World Cup loss last year. This sport that gives joy to so many that you will find cricketers in almost every street now. But whatever the result, this should not define how these teams have played in this tournament.

They have cruised past their opponents. South Africa were in great trouble almost in every game but found their way to go past every hurdle. India have been dominant in almost every game and have rolled over their opponents well to reach where they are. History is at stake and India and South Africa know the magnitude of this game.