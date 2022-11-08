T20 World Cup: Here's how South Africa's Mr 360 AB de Villiers lavished praise for India's Mr 360 Suryakumar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SKY, ABD

Suryakumar Yadav who is currently on fire with his batting and amazing shots at the T20 World Cup is often compared with AB de Villiers and called India's Mr. 360 degree but the original 'Mr 360 degree' South African finds the comparisons quite fair.

Surya has smashed 225 runs from five games, including three fifties at a staggering strike rate of 193.97.

He has left the experts and fans in awe with his incredible range of strokes. The 32-year-old, who is a late entrant to international cricket, has made batting look ridiculously look easy even in the toughest of conditions like India experienced against South Africa in Perth.

Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the T20 World Cup 2022:

Matches played: 5

Runs scored: 225

Highest score: 68

Strike-rate: 193.96

4s/6s: 25/8

50s/100s: 3/0

Amid constant talk of his ABD-like playing style, Surya recently said there can only be one 'Mr 360', but de Villiers himself begged to differ.

"I am very happy for Surya. I think he has come a very long way. I never saw this happening, the way he is playing.

"He was very conservative and stuck to his game plans at the start but he is now laying the platform and foundation and then starting to dominate the bowlers. It is fantastic to see that and he has a bright future ahead of him," de Villiers told PTI.

When asked if it is the right time to compare Surya with him, de Villiers, one of the most versatile batters in the game, said: "Yes they are. The only thing he will have to concentrate on is his consistency. He will have to do this for 5 to 10 years and then he will find himself in the golden books of cricket players."

De Villiers left the cricketing world in awe while playing some outrageous strokes all around the park. But has he been bowled over by Surya's play?

"Any player that gets into form... I think of quite a few guys that really start playing at the peak of their powers, that makes me very excited.

"It is beautiful to watch when they are really free and having fun out there. Great to watch Surya play the way he is playing now," said the 38-year-old who retired from all forms of cricket in 2021.

