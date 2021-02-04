Watch: UAE'S Waseem Muhammad slams 7 sixes in 13 balls to equal Gayle, Shahzad for fastest T10 fifty

Image Source : YOUTUBE/T10 LEAGUE Waseem Muhammad remained unbeaten on 56 off just 13 balls as his side, Northern Warriors chased the 98-run target in merely 4.3 overs.

The ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League has seen some extraordinary performances so far. Be it Nicholas Pooran's fireworks in 26-ball 89 against Bangla Tigers, or Chris Gayle scoring a 12-ball-fifty for his side, Team Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, UAE cricketer Waseem Muhammad produced another fiery performance in the league. Muhammad reached his half-century in 12 balls, and remained unbeaten on 56 off 13 deliveries.

His innings included three fours and seven sixes.

With this innings, he equalled West Indies' Gayle and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad, who reached their half-centuries in 12 balls in the T10 format too.

Watch Muhammad's explosive innings here (starts from 9:07):

His fiery innings steered Northern Warriors to an easy eight-wicket win over Pune Devils, as the side chased the 98-run target in merely 4.3 overs.

Earlier, Devils were restricted to 97/8, and South Africa's Wayne Parnell was the star of the night with the ball, as he took three wickets while conceding only five runs in two overs. He was adjudged the Man of the Match in the game.