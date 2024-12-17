Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Steve Smith redeems himself by pulling off one-handed stunner to dismiss Rahul after dropping a sitter - WATCH

Steve Smith redeems himself by pulling off one-handed stunner to dismiss Rahul after dropping a sitter - WATCH

KL Rahul was on his way to playing one of the hundreds of a lifetime by an Indian batter in Australia but it wasn't to be as Steve Smith redeemed himself by plucking a blinder to dismiss the most solid-looking player for the visitors in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Day 4 of the Gabba Test.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published : Dec 17, 2024 9:04 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 9:04 IST
Steve Smith pulls off a stunner in slips to dismiss KL
Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Steve Smith pulls off a stunner in slips to dismiss KL Rahul off the bowling of Nathan Lyon

KL Rahul after surviving the toughest of phases, a dropped catch and a lapse in concentration with wickets falling all around him was looking good to get his second Test hundred in Australia but it wasn't to be as Steve Smith redeemed himself to take a blinder and a half in slips on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at Gabba, Brisbane. Rahul, who has been the best batter for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far, had ground it out, had played out the difficult period and was in the zone but Smith had a spectacular piece of play in store.

It was in the 43rd over of the Indian batting innings when Nathan Lyon, who had started bowling wider to KL Rahul in order to get him caught at point, finally got his plan implemented. Rahul made room to play it late and cut through slips, Smith anticipated it outstandingly to start moving to his right as soon as the batter moved a bit towards his leg side to play the shot. Smith reacted in milliseconds to try and reach towards the ball and stretched his right arm to the fullest to hold on to the ball.

Smith was pumped up! He knew what it meant to him. He let out a couple of big roars. Lyon was over the moon because he knew he had broken the stand and taken the big wicket. Rahul was distraught. He knew he was closing in on a special knock, he didn't want to leave. Rahul deserved a ton but it wasn't to be as Smith sang the redemption song in style.

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, Smith dropped a sitter in the second slip on the first ball of Day 4 to give Rahul a life and the Indian opener made it count to take India's innings a bit deeper than expected after the visitors lost skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply yet again.

Related Stories
Daren Sammy to be head coach of West Indies across formats from April 2025

Daren Sammy to be head coach of West Indies across formats from April 2025

'Not sure what's going with Virat mentally': Border wonders whether Virat Kohli has lost his edge

'Not sure what's going with Virat mentally': Border wonders whether Virat Kohli has lost his edge

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: Lunch break extends due to rain, India still 278 runs behind

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: Lunch break extends due to rain, India still 278 runs behind

Ravindra Jadeja in his first knock of the series has been really solid and has kept the Australian bowlers at bay. Australia are one bowler short with Josh Hazlewood being taken for scans after experiencing calf soreness and India will be eager to get to the 250 mark at least in the first innings, if not beyond to deny an Australian win.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement