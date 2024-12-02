Star all-rounder declares himself fit in major boost for Australia ahead of 2nd Test against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian players during the first Test against India in Perth on November 23, 2024

Australia received a big injury boost ahead of the second Test match against India on Monday. The star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh declared himself fit for the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Adelaide starting on December 6.

Marsh felt discomfort while bowling in the second innings of the Perth Test and seemed doubtful to recover on time for the second game. The managed added uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad as a cover to Marsh but the latter has now cleared himself for the pink-ball Test.

Australian fans will welcome the news as they have already lost Josh Hazlewood to a side strain. Australia brought in Sean Abbott and uncapped Brendan Doggett as Hazlewood's replacements for the second squad but are likely to pick the experienced Scott Boland to partner Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in a fast-bowling attack.

Marsh is expected to start if manages to impress the management in training sessions. Apart from Hazlewood's replacement, Australia are unlikely to tinker with their playing eleven even after a huge 295-run loss in Perth.

Australia squad for 2nd Test vs India:

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster, Brendan Doggett.