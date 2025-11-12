Sri Lanka players refuse to stay in Pakistan for ODI series after Islamabad blast, express security concern Some Sri Lankan players touring Pakistan have voiced safety concerns after a deadly blast in nearby Islamabad and asked to cancel the ODI series. Despite fears, Sri Lanka Cricket plans to continue the tour, with PCB assuring strict security measures.

Islamabad:

Several members of the Sri Lankan cricket team currently touring Pakistan have reportedly raised safety concerns following a deadly bomb blast in Islamabad. The explosion, which killed at least 12 people, occurred just a few kilometres away from Rawalpindi, where the ongoing three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is taking place.

According to reports, a few players have expressed discomfort over continuing the series and have requested the board to consider withdrawing the team from the tour. Their concerns stem from the proximity of the attack site to their playing venue and the memories of the 2009 Lahore bus attack, which left several Sri Lankan players injured.

Despite these concerns, top officials at SLC are reportedly inclined to allow the series to continue as planned. The board has been in touch with both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and security agencies in Pakistan, who have assured them of comprehensive security arrangements for the remainder of the tour.

The first ODI of the series took place on Tuesday in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan secured a narrow six-run victory. The second match is scheduled for Thursday at the same venue, followed by the final ODI and then a triangular series featuring Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka’s dark history in Pakistan

The incident has stirred unease within the Sri Lankan camp due to the country’s tragic history in Pakistan. In March 2009, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by armed militants in Lahore while en route to the Gaddafi Stadium for a Test match. Several players, including Mahela Jayawardene, Ajantha Mendis, and Chaminda Vaas, were injured, while multiple Pakistani security personnel lost their lives.

International cricket stayed away from Pakistan for nearly a decade after that attack. Ironically, it was Sri Lanka’s return tour in 2019 that marked the revival of international cricket in the country, a symbol of restored faith that is now once again being tested.