SRH vs PBKS Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Hyderabad vs Punjab

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2022, Match No. 70

Sunday, 7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone(Vc), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Kagiso Rabada(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Probable Playing XI for SRH vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 22nd May

At what time does SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra

Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa