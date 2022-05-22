SRH vs PBKS Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Hyderabad vs Punjab

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Match DetailsSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
IPL 2022, Match No. 70
Sunday, 7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Dream 11 for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone(Vc), Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Umran Malik, Kagiso Rabada(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Probable Playing XI for SRH vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
When is the SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022?
Sunday, 22nd May
At what time does SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the SRH vs PBKS the 70th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa