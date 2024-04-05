SRH vs CSK Hyderabad weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in IPL 2024 Match 18?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SRH vs CSK

MS Dhoni will take the field probably for one last time in Hyderabad today (April 5) and the 'Thala' fever has already taken over the city. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as both teams will be eager to return to winning ways having lost their respective previous game,.

CSK are in a better position having won two out of their three matches. They lost their first away match against the Delhi Capitals but will be wary of not losing the momentum so early in the tournament. On the other hand, SRH lost to Gujarat Titans, also in an away game, by seven wickets. However, they will be quietly feeling confident having amassed record 277 runs last time they played here against Mumbai Indians (MI).

A similar score isn't expected though as the pitch on offer is different and has a dry look to it. However, the experts still reckon the surface is full of runs and that it should be a high-scoring encounter.

How is the weather in Hyderabad?

It is extremely hot currently in Hyderabad with temperatures touching 40 Degrees Celsius. The summer season is still setting in here but high temperatures will certainly trouble the players. However, things are expected to cool down by the time the match starts and the temperatures are likely to drop to 33 Degrees by 9 PM. At the same time, there is no chance of rain even though it will be partly cloudy during the match. The fans will get to witness full action of 40 overs.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh