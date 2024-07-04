Special open bus ready for team India's victory parade in Mumbai | WATCH video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RJ ALOK AND GETTY Team India victory parade is set to start at 5 PM IST in Mumbai

Team India's World Cup winning squad is set for the victory parade in Mumbai and India's financial capital is getting ready for the grand welcome of the heroes. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 PM IST from Nariman Point and from there on, there will be a parade of 1.5 km and will then reach Wankhede Stadium where the fans will be allowed to enter for free.

Meanwhile, a special open bus is ready for the victory parade which has the moment where the entire team is standing on the podium with the T20 World Cup trophy. The scenes after winning the 2007 T20 World Cup are set to be recreated yet again as the fans will definitely be out on the streets to get a glimpse of their World Cup heroes. In the meantime, the video of the special open bus getting ready has gone viral on social media.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik also shed light on the preparations for the victory parade. He confirmed that enough arrangements have been made for the public while also stating that the entry in the Wankhede Stadium is free for the fans. The gates for entry in the stadium will be closed by 6 PM IST and the fans will be allowed on the first come first serve basis.

"MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference...We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday. MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today," he said.