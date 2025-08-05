Sourav Ganguly in contention for CAB president, likely to replace own brother: Report Sourav Ganguly is set to return as CAB President, confirming his nomination ahead of the September 2025 AGM. With Snehasish Ganguly ineligible, Sourav is expected to be elected unopposed, marking a comeback after leading CAB (2015–2019) and the BCCI (2019–2022).

Kolkata:

Former Indian captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is poised to return to cricket administration, this time stepping back into a familiar role, as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Ganguly confirmed to India Today that he will submit his nomination ahead of the CAB Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for September 20, 2025.

Ganguly’s return comes in the wake of his elder brother and current CAB President, Snehasish Ganguly, becoming ineligible to continue due to the tenure restrictions outlined by the Lodha Committee reforms. With no significant challengers expected, Ganguly is likely to be elected unopposed.

The CAB has already begun preparations for the election process, holding an emergent apex council meeting earlier this week. The final apex council meeting is set for August 14, after which nominations and formalities will be processed in the lead-up to the AGM.

Ganguly’s potential return marks a full-circle moment in his administrative journey. He first entered the CAB setup as Secretary in 2015, later becoming President after the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. He held the position until 2019 before moving on to the national stage as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During his first term at CAB, Ganguly focused on strengthening Bengal cricket, improving infrastructure, and investing in coaching and player development, efforts that saw Bengal emerge as strong contenders in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy.

Ganguly’s work as BCCI president

His BCCI tenure from 2019 to 2022 was similarly impactful. Among his notable achievements were initiating the construction of a world-class National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, launching the Women’s T20 Challenge to boost women’s cricket, which later paved the path for the Women’s Premier League (WPL). During his tenure, BCCI also secured record IPL media rights deals worth over ₹48,000 crore for the 2023–2027 cycle.

With his vast experience at both the state and national levels, Ganguly’s return to CAB is expected to bring renewed direction and stability to Bengal cricket. If elected, he will take over the reins once again and guide the association through a new era of development.