Sourav Ganguly escapes car accident on Durgapur Expressway, no casulties reported Sourav Ganguly was on his way to Burdwan for an event on Thursday night when his car met with an accident. No one was injured including Ganguly in the accident. However, a couple of cars in Ganguly's convoy suffered minor damage.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly narrowly escaped a car accident on Thursday (February 20) night. His car met with an accident when he was on the way to Burdwan for an event. The incident occurred on the Durgapur Expressway at Dantanpur.

Ganguly was sitting in his Range Rover when the vehicle met with an accident. A lorry suddenly overtook Ganguly's convoy on the expressway which led to the driver applying the brakes. This led to the cars behind Ganguly's vehicle colliding with one another.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported after the incident. In fact, it is being said that the speed of Ganguly's car was not as high and the driver's immediate action avoided any major mishap in the incident. Two cars in Ganguly's convoy suffered minor damage even as the former cricketer had to wait on the road for around 10 minutes before proceeding to Burdwan for his scheduled event.

For the unversed, Ganguly had an event to attend at Burdwan University. He interacted with students and dignitaries at an event where he discussed Indian cricket's future and shared anecdotes from his celebrated career as well.

Only recently, Ganguly was spotted with the Delhi Capitals squad in the Women's Premier League (WPL). He has been with the Capitals across different T20 leagues including IPL, WPL and ILT20 as well. With Ganguly in the administration role, the Dubai Capitals won the International League T20 (ILT20) earlier this month, the franchise's first triumph across all T20 leagues. Moreover, Ganguly also worked as the BCCI President and after that, he was appointed the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports in October 2024.