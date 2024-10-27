'Sorry to all cricket fans and BCCI too': Mohammed Shami gives first reaction after snub from BGT squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has given his initial reactions after missing out on India's squad for the five-match Border-Gavaskar series, starting in less than a month from now in Australia.

Shami has been pushing hard for a comeback and has completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While the speedster has declared himself pain-free, he is yet to get back in action.

Sharing a video of his workout session, Shami wrote that he is working to get ready for a match. "Putting in my efforts and getting better with my bowling fitness day by day. Will continue working hard towards getting ready for the match and to play domestic red ball cricket. Sorry to all cricket fans and BCCI too, but very soon I'm ready to play red-ball cricket, love you all," Shami wrote in a video he shared.

Recently, BCCI named India's squad for the five-match series against Australia and Shami's name wasn't there. The speedster has begun bowling full-tilt.

Shami recently shared his video where he was seen bowling with high intensity at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after the end of the India vs New Zealand first Test at the venue.

He had recently opened up on his fitness and stated that he is pain-free. "I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at 100 per cent. The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away," Shami said on the sidelines of an event recently.

He had said that he wants to play a few Ranji Trophy matches before getting on the field. "The only thing on my mind is to ensure that I am fit and how strong I can be for the Australia series. I can see what kind of attack we need in Australia. I have to spend more time on the ground. I want to play a couple of (Ranji) matches before I go," Shami added.