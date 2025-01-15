Smriti Mandhana smashes fastest ODI century for India Women, breaks Harmanpreet Kaur's all-time record

Follow us on Image Source : X/BCCI WOMEN Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has smashed the fastest century for India in the history of Women's ODIs. She notched up her 10th century in the format in the third and final ODI against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot off just 70 deliveries. In the process, she broke Harmanpreet Kaur's earlier record who had scored a century off 87 balls against South Africa last year.

After opting to bat first, Smriti, the India skipper, and her opening partner Pratika Rawal attacked Ireland bowlers right from the word go and never looked back. The left-hander played some serene strokes, and the hitting was absolutely putting up an exhibition of strokes for the crowd in Rajkot.

She got to her fifty off just 39 balls and upped the ante to score the next fifty runs off 31 more deliveries only. With her partner Rawal also going great guns at the other end, there was no pressure on Smriti Mandhana at any stage during her innings. Moreover, the Ireland bowlers also looked clueless with the onslaught from the Indian openers as Smriti got to her 10th ODI century in the 24th over of the innings.

Fastest century for India in Women's ODIs

Player Balls Taken to score a century Smriti Mandhana 70 Harmanpreet Kaur 87 Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur 90

As far as the fastest century is concerned, in the second ODI, Jemimah Rodrigues notched up the joint-second fastest ton for India. It was her maiden century in the format and she got there in 90 deliveries which is now the joint-third fastest with Smriti creating the all-time record in this aspect.

Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Alana Dalzell