Smriti Mandhana scripts history with consecutive ODI hundreds; equals Mithali Raj's all-time record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana against South Africa during the 2nd ODI on June 19, 2024

India's top cricketer Smriti Mandhana smashed another brilliant century against South Africa in the second ODI match in Bengaluru to script a historic record on Wednesday, June 19. Mandhana equalled the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj's record for most ODI hundreds for India with her seventh century.

Mithali ended her over two-year drought for an international century by smashing a sensational hundred in the first ODI on Sunday. She surpassed the current India women's cricket team captain Harmnapreet Kaur's tally of five hundred in the first match and now equalled Mithali Raj's record. Notably, Smriti has played 127 fewer innings than her former teammate and is expected to reach double-digit record for centuries.

Meanwhile, Smriti also became the first Indian female cricketer to register two consecutive centuries in ODIs. She also became the first batter to register two centuries in a bilateral ODI series for India. Smriti took only 103 balls with the help of one six and 12 fours to register her seventh century.

Most ODI centuries for India:

Smriti Mandhana - 7 centuries in 84 innings Mithali Raj - 7 centuries in 211 innings Harmanpreet Kaur - 5 centuries in 113 innings Punam Raut - 3 centuries in 73 innings Thirush Kamini - 2 centuries in 37 innings

Meanwhile, Smriti also registered her highest score in ODIs breaking her previous best of 135 which also came against South Africa in Kimberly in 2017. She scored 136 runs off just 120 balls before losing her wicket while attempting a big shot off spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba.

After being forced to bat first, Smriti and Shafali Verma added 38 runs for the first wicket. Dayalan Hemalata scored 24 runs off 41 balls before losing her wicket in the 23rd over. Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Smriti and the duo added 171 runs for the third wicket, the highest-ever partnership for any wicket against South Africa by an Indian pair.