Smriti Mandhana reaches 4,000 runs in women's ODIs to shatter Mithali Raj's all-time record for India

Smriti Mandhana created history during her innings against Ireland women in the first ODI match in Rajkot on Friday, January 10. The star Indian opener scored 41 runs and completed her 4,000 runs in women's ODIs to become the first Indian to achieve this milestone in less than 100 innings.

Captaining the team in the absence of rested skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the left-handed batter now boasts 4,001 runs in just 95 ODI innings. Mandhana also became the only second Indian after legendary Mithali Raj to reach 4000 runs in women's ODIs.

Mithali, the all-time leading run-getter in women's ODIs with 7805 runs, took 112 innings to complete her 4000 runs in 2011. Mandhana achieved this feat in comparatively less than 17 innings to become the fastest Indian and the third-fastest in world cricket.

Fastest to 4,000 runs in women's ODIs

Belinda Clack (Australia) - 86 innings in 2003 Meg Lanning (Australia) - 89 innings in 2022 Smriti Mandhana (India) - 95 innings in 2025 Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 96 innings in 2024 Karen Rolton (Australia) - 103 innings in 2007

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue also set a team record by scoring their highest score in the powerplay in ODIs at home. While chasing a 239-run target, Mandhana and Pratika Rawal gave India a promising start by adding 70 runs for the first wicket.

India registered 70 runs in their first 10 overs to set a new highest team score in the powerplay overs at home. Mandhana missed out on her fifty by nine runs but Pratika registered her second 50-plus score while playing in her only 4th ODI to put India on track for an easy win in the first ODI against Ireland.