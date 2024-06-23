Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes top run-scorer in three-match bilateral series in women ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana.

Indian women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana created history with her 90-run knock against South African women in the third and final ODI of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 23.

Mandhana, who already made two back-to-back centuries in the previous ODIs, carried her Midas touch into the third one and went on to break the record for the most runs scored by a batter in a three-match bilateral women's ODI series. The 27-year-old has scored 343 runs in the three-match series against South Africa, which took her eight clear of the second-best Laura Wolvaardt, who made 335 vs Sri Lanka in a three-match series at home earlier this year.

Most runs in a three-match WODI series:

Smriti Mandhana: 343 runs vs SA 2024

Laura Wolvaardt: 335 runs vs SL 2024

Hayley Matthews: 325 runs vs PAK 2024

Sidra Amin: 277 runs vs IRE 2022

Nat Sciver-Brunt: 271 runs vs AUS 2023

Third-fastest to 3500 runs in WODIs

This was not the only milestone that Mandhana registered at the M Chinnaswamy. She also breached the 3500 run margin in WODIs and has also become the third-fastest to the feat. She took 85 innings to score 3500 runs in the format and is only behind Australian legends Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning, both of who took 75 and 77 innings, respectively.

She is the third Indian to score 3500 runs after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet. Mithali is the leading run-scorer in WODIs, having scored 7805 runs with Mandhana now in second with 3585 runs to her name.