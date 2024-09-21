Shubman Gill turning out to be second innings specialist for India in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, on Saturday (September 21) notched his fifth Test century showing his class against Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This was his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score this year in the second innings of Test matches this year with two of them ending in a century with the other two scores reading 91 and 52*.

His returns in the first innings, especially after moving down to number three, are not that great but the youngster is managing to make amends in the second essay. Is Gill becoming India's second-innings specialist? Well, the numbers are telling an interesting story. The 25-year-old batter is averaging a stunning 79.66 while batting at number three in the second innings in Tests.

Gill has scored 478 runs in nine innings with two centuries to his name so far at the said position in the third or fourth innings of the Test match. His last four scores in the second innings for India read (most recent first) - 119* (vs Bangladesh), 52, 91 and 104 (all against England). All these scores have also come in 2024 and this keeps him in good stead with a long home season waiting for India.

Shubman Gill in second innings of Test match since moving down to number three position

Innings Runs scored Average High score 50s/100s Ducks 9 578 79.66 119* 2/2 1

Gill's overall numbers in the second innings of Tests irrespective of his batting position are also brilliant. He has amassed 867 runs in 22 innings at an average of 51 with three centuries and 119* being the highest score. His century against Bangladesh at Chepauk is also his first against them in the format and Gill's form bodes well for India especially with the Australia tour coming up in November. However, India would also want him to improve his numbers in the first innings where he has struggled more often after moving to the number three position.

Shubman Gill in second innings of Test match in his career