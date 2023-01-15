Shubman Gill smashes his 3rd international century, first ODI ton at home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill in action

Shubman Gill smashed his 2nd ODI century in the final ODI of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. Gill scored his first century of 2023 and his 3rd international ton off just 89 deliveries. He hammered 11 boundaries and two sixes in his brilliant to reach the hundred.

Gill's previous ODI century was registered in the month of August, previous year when he smashed 130 runs against Zimbabwe at Harare.

Shubman Gill's performance in previous 5 ODIs:

IND vs SL (12th January 2023) - 21 runs

IND vs SL (10th January 2023) - 70 runs

IND vs NZ (30th November 2022) - 45 runs

IND vs NZ (27th November 2022) - 9 runs

IND vs NZ (25th November 2022) - 50 runs

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

India's Playing XI for 3rd ODI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI for 3rd ODI:

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Latest Cricket News