Shubman Gill set to miss first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in major injury blow to India: Report

Shubman Gill hurt his left thumb while fielding in India's match simulation ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/2025. Gill is now set to miss the first Test of the series opener in Perth.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2024 20:46 IST
Shubman Gill.
Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill.

In a major blow to India, star batter Shubman Gill is all set to miss the first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cricbuzz reported. Gill hurt his left thumb while taking a catch in the slip cordon of India's match simulation ahead at the WACA Ground in Perth.

He picked up the injury on Day 2 of India's match simulation against India A. The report added that the initial scans showed that Gill has a hairline fracture and is set to miss the series opener due to the same reason.

More to follow...

