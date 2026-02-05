Shreyanka Patil dedicates WPL win to Smriti Mandhana, says 'she has gone through a lot' RCB won their second WPL title after a record chase against Delhi Capitals, led by Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll. Spinner Shreyanka Patil dedicated the win to Mandhana, while Lauren Bell praised the calm approach and key batting during the tense final.

Vadodara:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets to claim their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title in three years. The Smriti Mandhana-led side had a tough job in hand, chasing 204 runs, but the captain led by example, while Georgia Voll supported her brilliantly. The duo stitched a 165-run partnership, which is the highest partnership ever in WPL history, and brought RCB closer to the target as Radha Yadav hit the winning shot.

Notably, RCB had a relatively slow start in the powerplay but changed gears soon to push RCB’s cause. Mandhana went on to score 87 runs while Voll made 79 as Bengaluru won the game with two balls remaining. They recorded the highest successful chase in WPL history and went on to join Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in the tournament, with two titles.

Meanwhile, after the game, spinner Shreyanka Patil dedicated the victory to the captain. She highlighted that Mandhana has gone through a lot in her personal life in the last couple of months following the ODI World Cup win.

“Would love to mention three people - number one Smriti because she has gone through a lot in the last couple of months. Would love to dedicate this win to her,” Shreyanka said in the post-match presentation.

Laurel Bell describes her feelings during the chase

Chasing 204 runs is never easy and particularly in the final. Describing her feelings during the chase, pacer Lauren Bell stated that the dressing room was calm and she believed in the ability to get the job done. She noted Smriti and Voll’s outstanding batting that shaped the win for the team.

“I think we were pretty calm. We sat at the top for most of it. We looked up and we were like, we're going all right here, actually. This is looking pretty good. And then obviously it came down and there was a couple of wickets. But yeah, I think we chased it really well and obviously, Georgia and Smriti were outstanding. So, they set the chase up for us. I don't think I've ever been part of a game like that where it's been so close,” Bell said.