Shikhar Dhawan dropped from India vs Sri Lanka ODI squad, Fans pour heartfelt messages

India is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting from the 10th of January and the BCCI has announced the squad for the same. Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's contemporary white ball greats has been dropped from the squad.

Just one series before Bangladesh, Dhawan was leading the side in New Zealand but his not being able to string a series of consistent scores have gone against him.

Shikhar Dhawan's performance in ODIs in 2022:

Matches played: 22

Runs scored: 688

Highest score: 97

Strike-Rate: 74.21

4s/6s: 79/7

50s/100s: 6/0

Fans have expressed their disappointment for not including the 37-year-old in the team and flooded Twitter with heartfelt posts.

The ODIs are scheduled to be played from January 10 to January 15. These will be preceded by three-match T20Is from 3rd January to 7th January.

Rohit Sharma who will be missing the T20I series due to a thumb injury will lead India in the ODIs. Hardik Pandya who is named as the skipper for T20Is is named as the vice-captain in the ODIs.

Shikhar has led Team India in 12 ODI matches so far. Here is India's ODI record under the captaincy of Gabbar:

Matches played - 12

The matches won - 7

Matches Lost - 3

Highest Score - 312

Lowest Score - 219

Rishabh Pant is not a part of both the white-ball squads and it is understood that he has been asked to report to the NCA for a knee-strengthening rehabilitation programme for two weeks. However, BCCI has not mentioned specifically whether he is dropped or rested.

ODI Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

