IPL 2020: Shaun Pollock picks his favourite for RR vs KKR match

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to find form recently in the Indian Premier League 2020 with some contrasting wins last week, making Wednesday’s tie a mouthwatering clash.

While Rajasthan outgunned Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, KKR finally tasted victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad after getting schooled by Mumbai Indians.

The two sides will now lock horn at Dubai and will be hoping to adjust to the condition as soon as possible, former South African pacer Shaun Pollock felt RR have an edge over KKR as there are question marks over the latter’s combinations.

“There is a nice balance in their team but if I am totally honest there are more questions about their ability and players at this stage. Narine hasn’t come good at the top of the order, Gill hasn’t really got going and captain Karthik hasn’t reached his straps as yet. You got someone with experience and brilliant captaincy ability of Eoin Morgan sitting next to him,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz live.

He felt that despite the comfortable win over SRH by seven wickets, KKR need to address a few issues.

“I mean it was a comfortable win, their second one (over SRH), they didn’t have to chase much; no pressure whatsoever. But I think they are still batting it to find out; Russell hasn’t kicked into his gear yet. I am sure we will see some fireworks from him at some stage. But I think they have more questions for me than Rajasthan as RR more settled and know what they are about,” the 47-year-old South African said.

While Sanju Samson has been in devastating form this season with a 74 followed by 85 in Sharjah, Pollock isn’t sure if he would be producing similar fireworks at the bigger ground of Dubai International Stadium.

“Samson no doubt is a form player. He has played two great knocks on a ground where very easy just to chip it. I still think he has some game plans to come around at a bigger grounds and I am sure he will work it out as he goes along but I am quite happy with their setup for now,” he said.

