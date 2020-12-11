Australia-India series: Shaun Marsh may open in first Test, hints Oz coach Justin Langer

Image Source : AP File photo of Shaun Marsh.

Veteran Australian batsman Shaun Marsh could open the innings against India in Adelaide in the first Test, hinted Oz head coach Justin Langer after two of team’s openers were out of the game.

David Warner, who missed out on last four games of the limited over series, and Will Pulcovski, injured his hand during a warm-up game, injuries dealt a big blow to hosts’ Border Gavaskar Trophy winning ambition.

Langer, however, felt 37-year-old Shaun Marsh could be the right man for the job after a good show in the first-class cricket.

“You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible. His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket -- not only this year but the back end of last year -- were absolutely elite.

"There’s no more popular player in the Australian cricket team than Shaun, maybe his brother (Mitch) actually," Langer told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven on Friday.

Marsh, who last played Test cricket against India in January 2019, has opened 4 times in Test cricket and averages 40 with 69 as his highest score.

Former Oz opener Langer, however, oozed confidence saying he is passionate about getting the right opening combination.

“You can imagine I’m very passionate about getting the opening partnership right. I know how important it is to a successful team.

“We’ll be working through that and hopefully get the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle right for the first test match and beyond next week,” Langer said.