Shakib Al Hasan confirms retirement from T20Is, wants to play his final Test vs South Africa at home

Shakib Al Hasan, the veteran Bangladesh all-rounder confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Afghanistan was his last international match in the shortest format while he is planning to ride off into the Test sunset at home against South Africa next month.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2024 14:10 IST
Shakib Al Hasan confirmed that he has played his last T20I
Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan confirmed that he has played his last T20I match for Bangladesh while mentioning his desire to call off from Tests at home

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder has decided to plan his final stage of his international career having announced his shock retirement on the eve of the second Test against India in Kanpur on Thursday, September 26. Shakib confirmed that he has already played his last T20I match for Bangladesh, which was the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Afghanistan in June, while mentioning that he wants to call off from Tests after the South Africa series at home next month, provided he is selected.

"I think I have played my last T20I match and I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, the second Test against India would be my last," Shakib told the reporters on the eve of the Kanpur Test.

 

