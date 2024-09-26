Shakib Al Hasan confirms retirement from T20Is, wants to play his final Test vs South Africa at home

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan confirmed that he has played his last T20I match for Bangladesh while mentioning his desire to call off from Tests at home

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder has decided to plan his final stage of his international career having announced his shock retirement on the eve of the second Test against India in Kanpur on Thursday, September 26. Shakib confirmed that he has already played his last T20I match for Bangladesh, which was the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Afghanistan in June, while mentioning that he wants to call off from Tests after the South Africa series at home next month, provided he is selected.

"I think I have played my last T20I match and I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur, if that won't happen, the second Test against India would be my last," Shakib told the reporters on the eve of the Kanpur Test.