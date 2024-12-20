Shaheen Afridi, Kamran Ghulam shine as Pakistan seal third straight overseas ODI series win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi celebrates after bamboozling David Miller amid his four-wicket spell for Pakistan in the second ODI

Pakistan achieved their third consecutive ODI series victory, away from home as Mohammad Rizwan and Co handed South Africa a colossal loss in the second of the three-match series and hence took a 2-0 unassailable lead on Thursday, December 19 with a game to go. Pakistan led by Kamran Ghulam's positive intent late on the back of fifties from Rizwan and former skipper Babar Azam, posted a massive score of 329, which proved to be too much for the Proteas in the end even though Heinrich Klaasen did put in a valiant effort.

Shaheen Afridi, whose first spell didn't go according to the plan, ended up taking four wickets in as many overs he bowled in the latter part of the match to completely shut the shop for the Proteas, including the big scalp of Klaasen, who fell short by just three runs off a scintillating hundred. Klaasen had no support from the other end as Afridi and Naseem Shah ensured that South Africa couldn't build any partnerships in order to chase a strong score.