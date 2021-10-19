SCO vs PNG T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Scotland win toss, elect to bat against Papua New Guinea

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/GETTY IMAGES Scotland vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Group B Match T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: Live Updates from Oman

Scotland could be in the best possible position to emerge as the first team from First Round Group B to stake a claim for a 'Super 12' berth when they take on Papua New Guinea in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Kyle Coetzer's side caused a major upset by defending a modest total against Bangladesh for only their second victory in World Cups. For PNG, though, another defeat would signal an early end to their campaign. Going ahead, not only will they have to win against Scotland they will also look to improve their net run rate which currently stands at -3.135.

Scotland have played PNG in two T20Is and won both times. The first of those was in the 2019 Qualifier, while the most recent came earlier this month in the lead up to the World Cup. [Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SCO vs PNG Group B Match Online]

TOSS RESULT: Scotland have won the toss and have elected to bat first

Kyle Coetzer: "We are going to have a bat today. We just feel the value of getting a good score on the board is very important on this pitch. Enough time to take all in, create more memories, it was a nice evening. Our attention quickly turned to the PNG game today. Lot to take from that game. Sharif will be missing out, Evans is in."

Assad Vala: "The way we fought on after losing two wickets, then we lost our way. We spoke about where we went wrong, another opportunity today to get it right, we are looking forward to that. We were let down by the execution"

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

SCO vs PNG Preview: Buoyed by their stunning victory over Bangladesh, Scotland will be keen to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Chris Greaves' magnificent all-around display, which saw him hit a 45 off 28 deliveries before snaring two crucial wickets, helped Scotland notch a six-run victory over Bangladesh in their opening clash, while debutants Papua New Guinea were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by co-hosts Oman in the tournament opener.

Scotland were in a spot of bother at 53 for six before Greaves led a brilliant lower-order fightback, stitching vital partnerships with Mark Wyatt (51 runs) and Josh Davey (27 runs) to help his side set a respectable target.

The batting collapse up front will be a cause of concern for the Scots, four batters at the top failed to go beyond the five-run mark with captain Kyle Coetzer and Michael Leask scoring ducks. They would need to take more responsibility going ahead. [READ FULL PREVIEW]