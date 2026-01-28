Sarfaraz Khan reflects on India snub, says 'can't do anything'; speaks on CSK call Sarfaraz Khan continues to focus on his routine and performances despite being overlooked by selectors. He delivered another strong Ranji Trophy season and is working on his white-ball game. He also reflected on being picked by CSK for IPL 2026.

Mumbai:

Sarfaraz Khan is choosing perspective over frustration as he continues his domestic grind, even with national selection seemingly out of reach for the moment. Despite a prolific run in first-class cricket over the past year, the Mumbai batter has remained on the fringes, receiving little clarity from selectors about his absence. Rather than dwell on uncertainty, Sarfaraz has narrowed his focus to routine, preparation, and performance.

Ahead of Mumbai’s final league-stage Ranji Trophy fixture against Delhi, Sarfaraz addressed how he copes with the repeated setbacks. His answer reflected a mindset grounded in the present rather than future projections.

“I try to stay in the present. I can’t do anything about the past. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. All I know is that I’m going to go home, bat at home, spend time with my father, sleep at the hotel and play the match tomorrow. I don’t think about the future. I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing for years,” Sarfaraz said as quoted by Indian Express.

That approach has translated into results. In the penultimate league match against Hyderabad, Sarfaraz struck his fifth double century in first-class cricket, a performance that powered Mumbai to an outright win and sealed qualification for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. With red-ball runs continuing to stack up, he has also turned his attention to sharpening his white-ball skills.

Musheer is going to be the captain of the Indian team one day: Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz revealed that he is investing time in limited-overs preparation while also working closely with his younger brother Musheer, whom he believes has the tools to thrive at the highest level. He also expects the youngster to lead the national team in the future.

“I’m working hard on my white-ball game. I want to play for India in white-ball cricket and I’m paying attention to that. I’m also working with Musheer. His bowling complements his batting and vice versa. It’s not a big deal for him. Musheer is going to be the captain of the Indian team one day. I keep an eye on him. He’s young and plays all three formats,” Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz on playing for CSK in IPL 2026

The 26-year-old also reflected on his Indian Premier League journey after being picked by Chennai Super Kings, a move he described as unexpected but special.

“My dream was to play with the legends of this generation. I played with Virat bhai at RCB. I never thought I’d get a chance to play with Rohit bhai, but I did in the Test team. I never thought I’d play with Mahi bhai, especially after he retired from international cricket. But after going unsold, CSK picked me in the IPL. I consider myself very lucky,” he said.