Sanju Samson slams 42-ball century in KCL as opener as India mull over opening combination for Asia Cup Sanju Samson starred with the bat in Kochi Blue Tigers' clash against Aries Kollam Sailors in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 with a blistering century. Samson, who has been picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup, is looking to make the most of the opportunities at his disposal.

New Delhi:

India star Sanju Samson slammed a 42-ball century in the Kerala Cricket League while opening for Kochi Blue Tigers in their clash against Aries Kollam Sailors on Sunday, August 24. Samson has been picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and looks to stay in the groove for the regional tournament that gets underway on September 9 in the UAE.

Samson turned on his beast mode and played a strong knock in his team's third clash in the KCL at the Greenfield International Stadium. He went all guns blazing right from the start and slammed nine boundaries and two sixes to get to his half-century off just 16 balls.

He kept taking the bowlers to the cleaners but took a bit cautious when he neared his hundred. Samson got to his hundred in the 14th over off 42 balls when he played one to sweeper cover.

Samson batted at No.6 in previous match

The star batter came out to bat at No.6 in Kochi's previous clash against Alleppey Ripples on August 23 and laboured to a 22-ball 13 while batting first. His knock did not feature a single boundary either.

Samson did not come out to bat in his team's first match against Adani Trivandrum Royals on August 21, against whom his team had to chase only 98, and they did so with eight wickets in hand.

Samson looks to make most of the chances with Asia Cup ahead

Meanwhile, Samson will be looking to make the most of the chances as the Asia Cup stands ahead. He has been picked in the squad, which also has two more openers in Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, with the latter also being the vice-captain.

Speaking during the squad announcement press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Samson and Gill are "two very good opening options to have alongside Abhishek Sharma", and a call will be taken in Dubai.

Gill will be part of the Playing XI as he is also the vice-captain, and with Abhishek set as an opener, India will need to rejig their batting combination.