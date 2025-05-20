Sanju Samson creates history, becomes first player to achieve massive record for Rajasthan Royals in IPL Sanju Samson achieved a historic record for Rajasthan Royals during their clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025.

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson has etched his name into the history books for Rajasthan Royals. Samson has achieved a huge record in the Indian Premier League during his team's clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Chasing 188 in the clash against CSK, Samson scored 41 and created a massive record. During his knock, Samson completed 4000 IPL runs for Rajasthan Royals. Samson has become the first player in IPL history to get to 4000 runs in the Indian-cash-rich league for the Royals.

The RR skipper needed only 14 runs to get to the mark and he got there pretty soon in the seventh over after coming to bat when Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for 36. Samson went on to make 41 from 31 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes.

Most runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL:

1 - Sanju Samson: 4027 runs

2 - Jos Buttler: 3055 runs

3 - Ajinkya Rahane: 2810 runs

4 - Shane Watson: 2372 runs

5 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 2166 runs

Chennai Super Kings' Playing XI:

Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal