Sanjana Ganesan's old 'Holy moly! My husband is fire' tweet resurfaces after Jasprit Bumrah's heroics vs PAK

It was a Jasprit Bumrah show for two matches in a row in New York and India have gotten four points thus far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and look good to seal a spot in the Super 8. Bumrah turned it on in the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan as he led India's superb bowling show to defend 119 on a tricky pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The former cricketers, fans and experts couldn't hail Bumrah enough for his class, attitude and accuracy.

Among several reactions, Bumrah's wife and sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan's old reaction resurfaced and went viral. On May 9, 2022 when Bumrah registered his maiden fifer in IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders, taking 5/10 for Mumbai Indians, Ganesan had tweeted, "Holy moly! My husband is fire."

The post resurfaced with several reactions including a fan suggesting that Ganesan should pin this tweet given how consistently brilliant Bumrah has been in white-ball cricket since his return from injury. Here are some of the reactions-

Sanjana, who is working on the T20 World Cup as the ICC Digital Insider, had her husband speak to him after the game where she asked him a bunch of questions while both of them ended it on a lighter note. Bumrah said that he will see her in 30 minutes or so after the interaction while she asked him what was for dinner.

"We are very happy that we were able to pull it off with, you know, constant pressure, trying to be clear with what we want to do and try to make run scoring difficult. So very happy that we were together and we were very clear, and we never panicked at any stage ," Bumrah said when asked about the bowling group's plan in trying to defend a low score in a crunch game like that.