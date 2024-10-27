'Hasta bhi hoon toh....': Sajid Khan opens up on intimidating opponents with smile | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sajid Khan headed back to the dressing room.

Sajid Khan's return to Pakistan's Test team after spending months on the sidelines has breathed life into the motionless state of cricket in Pakistan. The right-arm off-break bowler helped Pakistan win a Test series at home for the first time since 2021 and led the conquest of England.

Sajid bagged 19 wickets and aggregated 71 runs for the team during the course of the series against the Three Lions and was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Series for his remarkable effort.

However, other than his guile as a spinner, Sajid also hogged the limelight for his persona on the field and his "intimidating" looks.

Renowned for twirling his moustache, Sajid celebrated every wicket in the series with swagger and was all over the English players.

Intrigued by his aura on the field a Pakistani press reporter claimed that Sajid "intimidated" the tourists and enquired him about the same during the press conference after the third Test match in Rawalpindi.

The reporter asked, "Ek waqt tha jab Waqar Younis aur Wasim Akram khela karte the. Ek darata tha doosra wickets le jaata tha toh ismein humne yeh dekha ke aap dara rahe the aur Noman (Ali) wickets le rahe the (During the days of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, one of them would instil fear in the hearts of the opponents and the other would run through them. Similarly, we saw you intimidating the English players and Noman taking the wickets).

Sajid saw the lighter side of the query and his response floored everyone in attendance for the occasion.

"Main... maine toh koi Daraya nhi hai yaar. Aaplog kehte ho ki dara rahe ho... yaar aisi koi issue nhi hai. Ab Allah ne look aisi di hai ki main hansta bhi hoon toh log darr jaate hain (I haven't intimidated anyone (smiles)...only you guys are making such claims...There's nothing of that sort....If the almighty has bestowed such a kind of look upon me then I can't help it....).

