SA vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at SuperSport Park play for South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SA vs PAK Pitch Report: SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs PAK Pitch Report: South Africa are set to host the highly-motivated Pakistan in the all-important first Test match in Centurion starting on December 26. South Africa are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and will look to extend their lead to secure the final berth.

Pakistan are already out of the race for the WTC final despite having four Test matches in hand. After their admirable 2-1 Test series win against England and the latest ODI series win in South Africa, the Shan Masood-led visiting side will fancy their chances in the first Test match.

Both teams have already announced their playing elevens for the first Test with Babar Azam making his return to red-ball cricket for Pakistan and star bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch making his Test debut for the hosts.

SA vs PAK 1st Test pitch report

The pitch at SuperSport Park offers a bowling-friendly surface for red-ball cricket. As expected, early pictures show a green surface as the Centurion offers one of the best pace-friendly wickets in Test cricket. There has been heavy rainfall in Centurion two days before Boxing Day and there is a weather forecast for rain on Day 3.

SuperSport Park Test numbers

Matches played - 29

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 12

Average 1st innings score - 326

Average 2nd innings score - 320

Average 3rd innings score - 227

Average 4th innings score - 162

Highest total - 621/10 by South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total - 101/10 by England vs South Africa

SA vs PAK 1st Test Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI - Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

Pakistan Playing XI - Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.