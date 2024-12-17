SA vs PAK 1st ODI Pitch Report: How will surface at Boland Park in Paarl play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa cricket team

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan is set to commence today at Boland Park in Paarl. The two teams faced each other in the three-match T20I series as well recently with the hosts winning it 2-0. The third T20I was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, these set of ODIs are extremely important for both teams, especially South Africa, who are not scheduled to play any matches in the format till the Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Pakistan will also have to gear up for the Champions Trophy which will be played at home albeit in the hybrid model with India refusing to travel. The players will be keen on getting into the ODI mode soon as they will look to defend the trophy having won it in 2017 beating India in the final.

Temba Bavuma is the captain of South Africa while the likes of David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram among others make a comeback after resting or missing the T20I series. As for Pakistan, they have also announced their full-strength team for this series and under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan, they will be looking to win their second consecutive ODI series away from home after beating Australia recently.

Pitch Report - Boland Park, Paarl

Boland Park in Paarl has so far hosted 21 ODIs and it is certainly known to be a good pitch to bat on. The highest total recorded at the venue is 353 by South Africa against Bangladesh while the hosts have also recorded the highest chase here gunning down 288 runs against India. The average score batting first here is 237 only but the par score for the first ODI is expected to be 280-300.

Boland Park, Paarl - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 21

Matches won batting first - 10

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average first inns score - 237

Highest total - 353 by SA vs BAN

Highest chase - 288/3 by SA vs IND

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Tayyab Tahir, Sufiyan Muqeem

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka