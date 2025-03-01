SA vs ENG weather report: Will rain affect South Africa vs England Champions Trophy clash in Karachi? Check out how the weather will play out in the match between South Africa and England in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Proteas are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals, while England are already out of the race.

South Africa will take on England in Group B’s final league game of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The Proteas won their opening game of the campaign against Afghanistan but their second game was called off due to rain. They currently have three points to their name and are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals as a win against England will seal their spot. A loss will not rule them out of the competition as long as it’s not a massive one that will run their Net Run Rate.

England, on the other hand, are already out of the competition, with back-to-back losses to Australia and Afghanistan. Ahead of the match against South Africa, captain Jos Buttler announced his decision to step down as captain and the match against the Temba Bavuma-led side will be his final game in charge. Keeping that in mind, he will aim to finish well and give the fans some joy to end the campaign.

SA vs ENG Weather Report:

There’s no possibility of rain. A full match is expected to take place without any interruptions. It will be a sunny day and the wind will gust at around 37 km/h. There will be 8% cloud cover and no chance of any precipitation.

SA vs ENG Pitch Report:

A high-scoring encounter is expected in Karachi. It produced some good contests earlier in the tournament and the trend is likely to continue. Batting first may be the ideal thing to do and anything over 325 runs can be considered a safe total.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch