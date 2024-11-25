Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad for IPL 2025 after mega auction, Bhuvi-Hazlewood strengthen bowling

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad for IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced their full squad for the IPL 2025 after an impressive show in the mega auction on Monday. RCB stole the limelight by making the star Indian bowler Bhuvneshar Kumar the most expensive player on Day 2 of the auction in Jeddah.

RCB significantly strengthened their bowling by signing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya and Nuwan Thushara. RCB had retained only three players, including the former captain Virat Kohli for Rs 23 crore, and entered the player action with the second-biggest purse of Rs 83 crore.

Josh Hazlewood emerged as the most expensive player in the two-day event for the RCB. The star Australian cost Rs 12.5 crore on his return to the Bengaluru-based franchise. RCB also spent Rs 11.5 crore on the world no.2 T20I batter Phil Salt and Rs 11 crore on Jitesh Sharma to fill in their wicketkeeping slots.

In batting, RCB managed to sign the experienced and in-form English star Liam Livingstone for just Rs 8.75 crore. They also made the headlines after signing the big-hitting Australian Tim David for Rs 3 crore.

RCB also utilised one RTM card (Right to Match) to sign back uncapped left-arm spin all-rounder Swapnil Singh for Rs 30 lakh. RCB spent Rs 5.75 crore to sign the former MI and LSG spinner Krunal Pandya and scorched up Rs 2.6 crore for Suyash Sharma.

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2025:

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal.

New Players Bought (In Rs): Liam Livingstone (8.75 crore), Phil Salt (11.5 crore), Jitesh Sharma (11 crore), Josh Hazlewood (12.5 crore), Rasikh Salam (6 crore), Suyash Sharma (2.6 crore), Krunal Pandya (5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (RTM for 30 lakh), Tim David (3 crore), Romario Shepherd (1.5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (1.6 crore).