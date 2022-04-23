RCB and April 23: A love story gone bad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL After the high of April 23, 2013, RCB haven't found the date pleasing.

RCB & April 23. It's a love story that started way back in 2013. Nine years later, no RCB fan would approve of this relationship.

Let's travel back to April 23, 2013. It was a historic day for RCB, IPL, and world cricket. 175 was the magic number. No, it wasn't RCB's total. It was the total of the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle.

Gayle smashed bowlers like it was a child's play. He Broke records like it was nothing. During that innings, Gayle hit 17 sixes and 13 fours. It was carnage everywhere. Powered by that monstrous innings, RCB ended up getting a total of 263 and then halted PWI at 133.

Four years later, on April 23, 2017, it was again a historic day for RCB. Although, no RCB fan would like to relive it. Chasing 131 against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB bundled out for 49, the lowest score in the history of the IPL. The fans were stunned into silence, and the RCB dug-out looked clueless.

It was a new low for the franchise, and after the group stage, they finsihed last on the points table.

Well, the story isn't over yet. Five years later, on April 23, 2022, RCB fans experienced the toxicity the day brings. Going into their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB were positioned third on the points table. They were playing well and had some serious wins under thier belt.

Going by their record in 2022, no RCB fan would have expected what evenutally folded out. Put into bat by SRH, RCB were reduced to 20-4 in no time. From there on, it was a battle between the 2017 score and what they would eventually get.

2022 won, RCB were bundled out for 68, and SRH chased it down in eight overs, and won the match by nine wickets. Fair to say, it's a love story gone bad.