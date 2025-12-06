Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in major milestone during IND vs SA 3rd ODI Rohit Sharma registered a few milestones during his stroke-filled knock of 75 in the third ODI between India and South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Among them, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in a major record.

New Delhi:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar in a major milestone during the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6.

Rohit scored his second fifty of the series after having hit 57 in the series opener in Ranchi in India's run-chase of 271 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Shortly before slamming his fifty, Rohit surpassed Sachin in a major milestone as he become India's highest run-scoring opener against South Africa in international cricket.

Coming into the third ODI, Rohit needed 45 runs to go past Sachin's milestone and he went past the Master Blaster in the 17th over of the run chase. The former India skipper then went on to hit his 94th fifty-plus score in the ODI format, which is joint third-most for an Indian.

Most International runs as opener for India against South Africa:

1,736* - Rohit Sharma (46 Inns)

1,734 - Sachin Tendulkar (40 Inns)

1,483 - Shikhar Dhawan (43 Inns)

1,466 - Virender Sehwag (36 Inns)

1,135 - Sourav Ganguly (25 Inns)

Rohit completes 20000 international runs

Meanwhile, the swashbuckling opener also completed his 20000 runs in international cricket, becoming just the fourth Indian to reach the mark alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

Most international runs for India

Indian cricketers International runs Sachin Tendulkar 34357 Virat Kohli 27910 Rahul Dravid 24064 Rohit Sharma 20000*

Meanwhile, South Africa had earlier posted 270 after being put in to bat by India. India won a toss in ODIs for the first time since the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal. They had lost 21 consecutive tosses in the ODIs during this time period.

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna