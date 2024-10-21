Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma opens up on captain under whom he enjoys playing most

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma.

Jitesh Sharma has been one of the rising stars in the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings batter has even impressed the Indian selectors as he has played in the national colours and was close to getting a call for the T20 World Cup 2024 too.

Jitesh has played several crucial knocks for his team in the IPL and bats at a blistering rate in the middle order. He has played nine T20I matches under Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, while he has been under the ambit of Shikhar Dhawan in IPL.

Notably, in a special interaction with India TV, Jitesh has opened on the captaincy styles of the three skippers and under whom he likes to play the most. "There's so much to learn. All three have very different personalities but I think Surya bhai is a combination of Rohit bhai and Shikhar bhai," Jitesh said to India TV.

"Like for example, I fear a bit from Rohit bhai as a junior and I think that's natural, especially when it comes to talking to seniors. Shikhar bhai, on the other hand, is very lively, relaxed and chill. Surya bhai is bang in the middle of both of them. I have mostly enjoyed playing under Surya Bhai because communication is easier with him, you can talk to him very freely. Even if he says something to you, you listen to him," he added.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper batter also confirmed that he is yet to receive communication from PBKS over retention ahead of the deadline. "I haven't received a single phone call from Punjab. Let alone call, I haven't gotten even a missed call from them," he told India TV.

All the 10 IPL franchises have to submit the names of the retained players by October 31. The teams can retain up to six players with a maximum of five capped ones. The retentions can be made via direct or Right to Match. As far as the retention slabs go, franchises have to splurge out INR 18 crore for the first retention, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 for the third, INR 18 for the fourth and INR 14 for the fifth retention. An uncapped player can be retained at INR 4 crore. A franchise can splash more money than this if they want to.

