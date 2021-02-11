IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma needs to work on technical flaws that England could exploit

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has been facing ire of cricket experts and fans alike for a poor run of form since recovery from the injury that caused him to miss the limited over series in Australia and the first two Test matches. Upon his return, the Indian vice-captain has just managed 147 runs in his last six innings with a top score of 52.

In the big 227-run loss to England in Chennai earlier this week, Rohit managed a paltry 18 runs over the two innings with Jofra Archer and Jack Leach claiming his wickets in the two innings respectively while Indian top-order came a cropper on both the occasions.

However, known for his aggressive batting, the 33-year-old opener is often bullish about his batting at home and that makes former Australian spinner Brad Hogg hopeful that Rohit is just days away from a big knock as the second Test begins on Saturday. But the 50-year-old retired chinaman cautioned that England's quality bowling attack is aware of the chinks in Rohit's armour.

"I don't think he is getting dropped. The only problem I have Rohit Sharma is England have a good bowling attack against his technique. He does play away from his body, Anderson swings the ball away but Jofra Archer also gets that movement with extra bounce and pace," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"Sharma is got to learn to leave the ball outside off stump. In second innings, he just got an absolute beauty from Leach; very unplayable delivery. But against the left-handed off-spinner, he is got to have better footwork as well, bit lazy sometimes with that footwork against spin."

Hogg further added: "But he is a phenomenal batsman and I am expecting him to score big in the next Test match."